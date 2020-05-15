Chapel host drive-thru Flightline Feast

Sandy Harris, chapel volunteer, sets out food orders during the
Flightline Feast May 7, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The chapel hosts monthly Flightline Feasts to boost morale and give Airmen a home cooked meal. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Senior Airman Jacob Ozman, 56th Command Post specialist, delivers food during the Flightline Feast May 7, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The chapel hosts quarterly Flightline Feasts to boost morale and give Airmen a home cooked meal. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Justyna Lagang, chapel volunteer, packages food during the Flightline Feast May 7, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The chapel hosted a drive-thru Flightline Feast to serve Airmen during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Justyna Langang, chapel volunteer, and Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barns, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions stockpile technician, prepare food orders during the Flightline Feast May 7, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The chapel hosted a drive-thru Flightline Feast in order to serve Airmen during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)