Chapel host drive-thru Flightline Feast

Advertisement

Sandy Harris, chapel volunteer, sets out food orders during the Flightline Feast May 7, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The chapel hosts monthly Flightline Feasts to boost morale and give Airmen a home cooked meal. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)