Dining facility; grab-and-go menu

An Airman takes his meal to go in the Hensman Dining Facility March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility provides meals more than 550 meal cardholders daily ensuring Airmen have the nourishment needed to sustain the mission. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus Disease 2019. Luke’s mission continues to ensure the Air Force can continue achieving national security objectives.





An Airman scans his common access card to purchase a meal at the Hensman Dining Facility March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019, the dining facility requires patrons to wash their hands before ordering meals, is limited to a grab-and-go menu and implemented a self-checkout process. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Luke’s mission continues to ensure the Air Force can continue achieving national security objectives.





Airman 1st Class Stephen Wonbenyakeh, 56th Force Support Squadron personnelist, exits the Hensman Dining Facility March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility provides meals for more than 550 meal cardholders daily ensuring Airmen have the nourishment needed to sustain the mission. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus Disease 2019. Luke’s mission continues to ensure the Air Force can continue achieving national security objectives.





Food service workers assigned to the 56th Force Support Squadron restock beverages into a cooler in the Hensman Dining Facility March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019, the dining facility requires patrons to wash their hands before ordering meals, only offers a grab-and-go menu, implemented a self-checkout process and offers prepackaged salads and fruit. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Luke’s mission continues to ensure the Air Force can continue achieving national security objectives.