56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron accelerates towards emergency cables during an annual drill to recertify the BAK-12 arresting system May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The BAK-12, which is maintained by the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses modified brake systems connected by a cable across the runway designed to slow down aircraft during emergency landings. Luke AFB is home to F-16s and F-35A Lightning IIs enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)