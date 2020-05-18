56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

An F-16C Fighting Falcon stops after catching an emergency cable during an annual drill to recertify the BAK-12 arresting system May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The BAK-12 is tested every year by the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, to ensure the modified brake system and cable is operational and ready for use in case of aircraft landing emergencies. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron accelerates towards emergency cables during an annual drill to recertify the BAK-12 arresting system May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The BAK-12, which is maintained by the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses modified brake systems connected by a cable across the runway designed to slow down aircraft during emergency landings. Luke AFB is home to F-16s and F-35A Lightning IIs enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron catches an emergency cable during an annual drill to recertify the BAK-12 arresting system May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
