56th FW commander takes final flight before retirement

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander (center), performs a pre-flight check on an F-35A Lightning II as he prepares for his final flight May 21, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Canterbury entered the Air Force in May 1993 after graduation from Arizona State University and has served as a Weapons School instructor, Thunderbird demonstration pilot, fighter squadron commander and wing commander. A pilot’s final flight, an occasion filled with celebration and tradition, features an individual hosing down the pilot with water and champagne. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, climbs into an F-35A Lightning II as he prepares for his final flight May 21, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Canterbury was a command pilot with 4,200 hours in the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35, and MC-12W Liberty aircraft. A part of Air Force tradition, following a pilot’s final flight, is a ceremony where family and fellow Airmen celebrate the departing member’s contributions to the Air Force. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, smiles as he prepares for his final flight May 21, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Canterbury was the 56th FW commander from June 2018 to May 2020. A pilot’s final flight, an occasion filled with celebration and tradition, features an individual hosing down the pilot with water and champagne. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, taxis for his final flight in an F-35A Lightning II, May 21, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. In Canterbury’s 27-year Air Force career, he had 20 assignments and finished his career at Luke AFB. A part of Air Force tradition, following a pilot’s final flight, is a ceremony where family and fellow Airmen celebrate the departing member’s contributions to the Air Force. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
