56th FW commander takes final flight before retirement

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander (center), performs a pre-flight check on an F-35A Lightning II as he prepares for his final flight May 21, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Canterbury entered the Air Force in May 1993 after graduation from Arizona State University and has served as a Weapons School instructor, Thunderbird demonstration pilot, fighter squadron commander and wing commander. A pilot’s final flight, an occasion filled with celebration and tradition, features an individual hosing down the pilot with water and champagne. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)