Arizona Governor declares State of Emergency, institutes curfew

The Governor of Arizona has issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency, including a curfew, which began at 8 p.m., May 31, 2020.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly and will expire on June 8, 2020, at 5 a.m. unless further extended.

Travel and the use of public spaces are severely limited during these hours. However, the declaration does allow travel for the following reasons:

* Traveling to and from work (to include child care)

* Obtaining food

* Attending religious services

* Caring for a family member, friend or animal

* Seeking medical care

The full declaration can be read at https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/05/governor-ducey-issues-statewide-declaration-emergency-curfew-beginning-tonight