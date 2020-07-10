Air Force selects 4,649 in master sergeant promotion cycle; list posts July 16

Advertisement

Air Force officials have selected 4,649 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 22,286 eligible for a selection rate of 20.86 percent in the 20E7 promotion cycle.

The master sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force’s Personnel Center website Enlisted Promotions [https://www.afpc.af.mil/Promotion/Enlisted-Promotions/] page, the Air Force Portal and myPers July 16 at 8 a.m., CST. Airmen will also be able to access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.

Those selected for master sergeant will be promoted beginning August 1.

