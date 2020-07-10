Nighttime on the flightline

(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
An
F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, parks after a flight June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-16 pilots train to fly and fight in all conditions; night flying is a critical capability for around-the-clock combat operations. More than 70 F-16s are assigned to Luke AFB to enable the wing’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots.
Senior Airman Kevin Bates (left) and Staff Sgt. Crysta Bass, 310th Aircraft Maintenance unit weapons load crew members, inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Approximately 280 personnel from the 310th AMU and back shops including sheet metal, metals technology, aerospace ground equipment and fuels work together to maintain 310th Fighter Squadron operations. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, parks after a flight June 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Approximately 280 personnel are assigned to the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit where Airmen provide around-the-clock support to the 310th FS. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airman 1st Class Blake Davidson, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assisted dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon into position after a flight June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Maintenance Airmen work three shifts and often work weekends and holidays providing around-the-clock support to fighter squadrons. AMUs ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, taxis after a flight June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-16 pilots train to fly and fight in all conditions; night flying is a critical capability for around-the-clock combat operations. More than 70 F-16s are assigned to Luke AFB to enable the wing’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airmen from the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transport an F-16D Fighting Falcon to the flightline June 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th AMU has approximately 280 personnel who are responsible for 27 F-16’s. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airman 1st Class Jack Gearhart, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance on an F-16D Fighting Falcon, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The AMU includes approximately 280 personnel including crew chiefs, weapons, electrical and environmental, avionics and engine specialty Airmen that work in conjunction to maintain operations. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron ìTophatsî sits in a hangar June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The AMU includes crew chiefs, weapons, electrical and environmental, avionics and engine specialty Airmen that work in conjunction to maintain operations. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Staff Sgt. Timothy Clark, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, maintains an F-16D Fighting Falcon, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The AMU includes crew chiefs, weapons, electrical and environmental, avionics and engine specialty Airmen that work together to maintain operations. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Nighttime display panels illuminate the backseat control panel of an F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16’s systems were tested after a night flying training mission. Maintenance Airman ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron is ready for maintenance June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Maintenance Airmen work three shifts and often work weekends and holidays ensuring around-the-clock support to fighter squadrons. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Senior Airman Jack Hettich, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, takes inventory of drill bits June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AMU Airmen follow strict guidelines for tool accountability to ensure flightline safety. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)
Senior Airman Robert Paul, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit engine technician, communicates with maintainers while performing a post-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Maintenance Airmen work three shifts and often work weekends and holidays providing around-the-clock support to fighter squadrons. AMUs ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)
Airmen assigned to the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, June 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Approximately 280 personnel from the 310th AMU and back shops including sheet metal, metals technology, aerospace ground equipment and fuels work in conjunction to maintain 310th Fighter Squadron operations. Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success through their daily duties which include inspecting, repairing, troubleshooting, performing scheduled maintenance and loading munitions. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler)