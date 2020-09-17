Luke leadership holds town hall with key spouses and mentors

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a town hall meeting for spouses Sept. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The meeting was livestreamed on Facebook to increase physical distancing measures and allowed viewers to ask questions and receive live responses from Luke AFB leadership. Base leadership received community input on Coronavirus Disease 2019 related concerns, suicide prevention and mission-essential programs affecting Luke Airmen and their families. A video of the town hall meeting is available at https://www.facebook.com/169481846408122/videos/240457633991193/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=all_videos_card.

Maj. Douglas Hess, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, speaks during a town hall meeting for spouses Sept. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The meeting provided insight from Luke AFB leadership on a variety of topics and was livestreamed on Facebook to increase physical distancing measures. Base leadership received community input on Coronavirus Disease 2019 related concerns, suicide prevention and mission-essential programs affecting Luke Airmen and their families. A video of the town hall meeting is available at https://www.facebook.com/169481846408122/videos/240457633991193/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=all_videos_card.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Col. Daniel Lamar, 56th Medical Group commander, answers questions during a town hall meeting Sept. 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The meeting provided insight from Luke AFB leadership on a variety of topics and was livestreamed on Facebook to increase physical distancing measures. Base leadership received community input on Coronavirus Disease 2019 related concerns, suicide prevention and mission-essential programs affecting Luke Airmen and their families. A video of the town hall meeting is available at https://www.facebook.com/169481846408122/videos/240457633991193/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=all_videos_card.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)
