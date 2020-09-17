Luke leadership holds town hall with key spouses and mentors

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a town hall meeting for spouses Sept. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The meeting was livestreamed on Facebook to increase physical distancing measures and allowed viewers to ask questions and receive live responses from Luke AFB leadership. Base leadership received community input on Coronavirus Disease 2019 related concerns, suicide prevention and mission-essential programs affecting Luke Airmen and their families. A video of the town hall meeting is available at https://www.facebook.com/169481846408122/videos/240457633991193/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=all_videos_card.