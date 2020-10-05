Advertisement

“Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”

Oct. 5-9 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commissary and Luke Base Exchange

• Participate in a life-like fire scenario and learn what to do with fire extinguishers.

• Information booths, videos and questions and answers

• Fire engines tour: See a fire engine, visit with firefighters, and don firefighter gear

• Sparky the Fire Dog with Bubba & Buddy: Bring a camera and take a picture with them. Firefighters will hand out fire prevention materials for all ages.

Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

• Sparky the Fire Dog and firefighters visit the Child Development Center

Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

• Sparky the Fire Dog and firefighters visit the Luke Air Force Library

Oct. 8 at noon

• Sparky the Fire Dog and firefighters visit the Youth Center

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak; there will not be an open house or parade this year.

2020 Fire Prevention Week theme “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” serves to remind us of the simple actions that each of us can take to keep our families safe from fire during Fire Prevention Week and year-round.

To learn more about fire safety around the home, contact the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Luke Fire Emergency Services, Fire Prevention Office at 623-856-7350.

Fire prevention is a shared responsibility

“I am a Luke firefighter. My priority is to save your life, the lives of your children and protect your property.”

Fire safety in the home and workplace is everyone’s business every day. We all share the responsibility of fire prevention not only in protecting ourselves, families and our property, but also, the people throughout Luke Air Force Base.

Each year, fires kill or injure thousands of Americans and destroy or damage billions of dollars’ worth of property. Many of these fires could have been prevented if appropriate precautions had been taken and safety guidelines followed. During Fire Prevention Week, Luke firefighters will highlight how to prevent fires by raising fire safety awareness.

Luke Fire Emergency Services is teaming with the National Fire Protection Association and United States Fire Administration to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” and focuses on informing the public about cooking hazards, the dangers of unattended cooking and the precautions they can take to prevent cooking-related fires.

Each year roughly 3,000 people die because of home fires. This year’s FPW campaign will educate about the importance of having good working smoke detectors and have a home escape plan, and how to prevent kitchen fires.

Courtesy of 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services

Do you have an escape plan?

When fire strikes, a home can be engulfed in smoke and flames in just a few minutes.

In the event of a fire, every second counts. Everyone in the household must be prepared. One way is to have a home fire escape plan that prepares everyone to think fast and get out when the smoke alarm sounds. With an escape plan, everyone can get out of the home quickly. In less than 30 seconds, a small flame can become out of control and turn into a major fire. It only takes minutes for a house to fill with thick black smoke and become engulfed in flames.

Prepare and practice the fire escape plan twice a year with everyone in the household participating, including children and people with disabilities. Make overnight guests aware of the plan.

Tips to consider when

preparing an escape plan:

• Draw a map of each level of the home and show all doors and windows. Find two ways to exit each room. Ensure doors and windows that lead outside open easily.

• Purchase only collapsible escape ladders evaluated by a recognized testing laboratory. Use the ladder only in a real emergency.

• Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them.

• Have a plan for everyone in your home who has a disability.

• Practice your fire escape plan at night and during the daytime.

Designate a meeting location a safe distance in front of your home and take attendance. (i.e., meet under a specific tree or at the end of the driveway or front sidewalk to make sure everyone has gotten out safely and no one will be hurt looking for someone who is already safe.) Ensure everyone knows how to call 911 and that the house number can be seen from the street, day or night.

