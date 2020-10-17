U.S. Air Force celebrates RAAF partnership with commemoration flight over Arizona

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., flies over Bagdad, Arizona during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020. The flight celebrated the partnership between the RAAF and U.S. Air Force in their joint efforts in training the world’s most capable fighter pilots at Luke AFB. The event marked the final sortie between the two nations before Luke AFB’s Australian partners depart.
Two U.S. Air Force and two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fly in formation over Luke AFB during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020. The event celebrated the partnership between the RAAF and U.S. Air Force in their joint efforts in training the world’s most capable fighter pilots at Luke AFB. The flight marked the final sortie between the two nations before Luke AFB’s Australian partners depart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
