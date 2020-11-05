National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site for state employees

Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples from State of Arizona employees at the Arizona Department of Administration in Phoenix, before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Nov. 3, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members deliver groceries to area residents Nov. 02, 2020 at a food bank in Tonopah, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
