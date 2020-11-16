F-35s demonstrate airpower during sortie training

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An
F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron takes flight during an evening mission, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Unlike any other legacy aircraft, the F-35 cockpit has advanced controls that allow the pilot to change the size, location and content of data on each window of the display screen. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots.
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron takes off during sunset, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35’s engine yields 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a single stage high-pressure turbine, a three-stage fan, an annular combustor, a six-stage compressor and a two-stage low-pressure turbine. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron executes a touch-and-go maneuver during sunset, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35 is the Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and produces 43,000 pounds of thrust. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron takes flight during an evening mission, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Unlike any other legacy aircraft, the F-35 cockpit has advanced controls that allow the pilot to change the size, location and content of data on each window of the display screen. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron prepares to land after completing an evening training sortie, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35’s software enables radar functionality, flight controls, weapons deployment, electronic attack and more. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)