F-35s demonstrate airpower during sortie training

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron takes flight during an evening mission, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Unlike any other legacy aircraft, the F-35 cockpit has advanced controls that allow the pilot to change the size, location and content of data on each window of the display screen. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots.