Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, greets Trevor Traina, United States Ambassador to Austria during a base tour Nov. 12, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Traina visited many agencies on base including the Titan Arena, Airman and Family Readiness Center, and 61st Fighter Squadron. Traina visited Luke to learn more about Luke’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.