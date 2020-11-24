944 FW 3rd Quarter Award Winners

Advertisement

Congratulations to the 2020 3rd Quarter Award Winners for the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

These individuals have been recognized for their accomplishments and impact on the 944 FW mission. They represent the best examples of our Reserve Citizen Airman culture.

The 2020 3rd Quarter Award winners are:

Airman: Senior Airman Chase Doyle, 944th Medical Squadron

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Michael St. Denis, 414th Maintenance Squadron

SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. James Pumarejo, 924th Maintenance Squadron

CGO: Capt. Erin Walsh, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

FGO: Maj. Gabriel Gassie, 307th Fighter Squadron

Instructor Pilot: Maj. Adam Luber, 944th Operations Group Detachment 2

Instructor WSO: Lt. Col. Regginal Ramsey, 307th Fighter Squadron