Advertisement

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron performs tactical manuevers during a training mission, Nov. 18, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter that features advanced stealth, sensor fusion and logistics support capabilities, which provide increased survivability in an advanced threat environment. Luke AFB is home to F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcons that are used to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.