DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, visited the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020.

Hopkins was at the base as part of a tour. During his visit, he met Col. Jim Greenwald, 944th Fighter Wing commander, and members of the Archer-Ragsdale Tuskegee Airmen Chapter. Hopkins then got some hands-on time with our 1K Maintenance team and the explosive ordnance professionals.