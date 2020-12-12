944th Fighter Wing announces quarterly award winners

Advertisement

Congratulations to the 2020 Fourth Quarter Award Winners for the 944th Fighter Wing.

These individuals have been recognized for their accomplishments and impact on the 944th FW mission. They represent the best examples of our Reserve Citizen Airman culture.

The 2020 Fourth Quarter Award winners are:

Airman: Airman First Class Jy Martinez, 414th Maintenance Squadron

NCO: Staff Sgt. Kristy Riley, 924th Maintenance Squadron

SNCO: Master Sgt. David Shaw, 414th Maintenance Squadron

Company Grade Officer: 1st Lt.T Paris Mandy, 944th Medical Squadron

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Alexander Esson, 944th Operations Group

Instructor Pilot: Maj. Skyler Collins, 307th Fighter Squadron

Instructor WSO: Maj. Brian Privette, 307th Fighter Squadron