Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and , Chief Master Sgt. Daniel C. Weimer, 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, sign their Combined Federal Campaign donation forms.

The Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., CFC campaign runs through Jan. 15, 2021. Military personnel and federal civilians can donate to their preferred charity or cause through the Combined Federal Campaign!

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.givecfc.org.