944th Fighter Wing to host Employer Day

The 944th Fighter Wing is hosting an Employer Day April 10, 2021.

The 944th is an Air Force Reserve unit based at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The event will give employers the opportunity to experience a little of what their employees service with the 944th entails, affording them the chance to gain greater knowledge of the Air Force Reserve and the 944th FW.

During the visit, employers will receive background briefings, facility and equipment tours, and some hands-on and unique experiences. This will highlight the wing’s mission and give them insight into how you serve the U.S. Air Force and how their support matters greatly to the success of this unit.

Wing members can nominate up to two employers, and need to complete the R.S.V.P. form at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/rsvp.cfm?i=582152&k=076940087E55

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 10, 2021. If the wing finds it necessary to limit numbers, priority will be given to the person listed as “Boss #1.”

Those nominated will be contacted by the Wing to get the necessary information required for base access.