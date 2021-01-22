Luke Reserve squadron welcomes new members and families

0
18
Col. Scott Briese, 944th Maintenance Group commander, welcomes Airmen and families during a newcomers orientation Jan. 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The orientation gave families a chance to see the roles played by their Reserve Citizen Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz)
Advertisement

Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families new to the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron visited the unit during a newcomers’ orientation Jan. 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Col. Scott Briese, 944th Maintenance Group commander, welcomed the newcomers and gave a presentation covering the squadron’s mission.

Staff Sgt. Jules Morgenstern, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 avionics, shows a few F-16 Fighting Falcon features to Leilanie Garcia Lara, 7, during a newcomers orientation Jan. 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The orientation gave families a chance to see the roles played by their Reserve Citizen Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz)

“We wanted to showcase to the families of our newcomers what their Airman do here during Unit Training Assembly weekends,” said Master Sgt. Robin Roberts, 944th AMXS F-35 avionics section chief, who helped plan and coordinate the event.

During the orientation, families had the opportunity to take an up-close look at an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an F-35 Lightning II.

Airman 1st Class Frankie Garcia Lara, 944th AMXS, said the orientation was a great opportunity for his family.

“My wife said she was amazed by the F-16 and happy to gain insight into what I do during UTAs,” Garcia Lara said.

Roberts said this was the first newcomers orientation hosted by the squadron but they plan to host them on a quarterly basis.

Col. Scott Briese, 944th Maintenance Group commander, welcomes Airmen and families during a newcomers orientation Jan. 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The orientation gave families a chance to see the roles played by their Reserve Citizen Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz)
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR