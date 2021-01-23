Celebrating our Airmen: 944FW Company Grade Officers of the Year nominees

Advertisement

The 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is built on the foundation of our outstanding Airmen.

We are proud of the diligence and commitment these Elite Reserve Citizen Airmen display and are pleased to highlight those who have been nominated for the 2020 944th FW Annual Awards.

The categories of recognition for the annual awards program include rank-based categories: Airmen (E1-E4), Non-commission Officers (E5-E6), Senior Non-commissioned Officers (E7-E9), Company Grade Officers (O1-O3), Field Grade Officers (O4-O6), Junior Civilians (GS 8 and below), and Senior Civilians (GS 9 and above). In addition, we recognize outstanding performance for positional based accomplishments for First Sergeants, Instructor Pilots, and Instructor Weapons Systems Operators.

The members below are the nominees in the Company Grade Officer (O1-O3) category. We are proud of the many accomplishments of these members and look forward to celebrating them during our virtual awards ceremony on January 30, 2020.

CGO of the Year nominees:

Capt. Danielle Clark, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Critical Care Nurse

In 2020, Clark deployed in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to New York City, covering nearly six thousand beds at various sites across the city and providing critical medical support to overwhelmed hospitals. She completed the challenging Tactical Combat Casualty Care course and held an infectious control/Personal Protective Equipment class for a local hospital to ensure the highest safety standards for caregivers. Clark also volunteered for a six-week rotation at a local Intensive Care Unit, providing treatment to 36 community members and leveraging her Air Force training to save lives.

Capt. Bradley Goss, 924th Operations Support Flight Chief of Intelligence Training

In 2020, Goss was selected as the Air Force Reserve Command Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Company Grade Officer of the Year and led the command’s only fighter unit-equipped formal training unit. He supported the 607th Air Operations Center in Korea, directing over two hundred missions in support of our allied partners and he assisted in development of a close air support exercise, developing 14 realistic scenarios resulting in 10 pilots being combat mission ready. Goss volunteered with the University of Arizona antibody study and provided 30 meals for local ICU workers.

First Lt. Paris Mandy, 944th Medical Squadron Clinical Nurse

In 2020, Mandy deployed with less than two days-notice to support COVID-19 relief efforts in New York City and was selected as a charge nurse for a heavily hit inner city emergency room. She worked more than 300 hours in an austere environment with 55 critical patients and ultimately provided care for thousands over the six-week deployment. Mandy earned her Master of Science in Nursing Education and completed the American College of Surgeons Trauma Certification.

Capt. Monique Roux, 944th Fighter Wing Chief of Public Affairs

In 2020, Roux led the production of 93 feature stories and 35 command videos, highlighting the 944th Fighter Wing mission and disseminating critical information during the initial DOD response to the COVID-19 threat. She developed video-based newcomers briefings for virtual in-processing of new unit members, and built COVID-19 and virtual UTA modules in the Wing’s mobile application so members could perform telework duties without risking travel. Roux was selected to attend the Defense Information School Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course and completed nine credit hours toward her master’s degree in Strategic Management and Public Relations.

Capt. Erin Walsh, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Operations Officer

In 2020, Walsh served for six months as interim commander of the 944th Fighter Wing’s largest squadron, leading nearly 300 members and generating over 26 thousand training flights. She launched an advanced weapons loader evaluation initiative, procuring equipment and coordinating with active duty to ensure faster weapons loads and developed the squadron’s F-35 nose-to-tail maintenance plan. Walsh completed the Maintenance Officer Intermediate Course, three Defense Acquisition University courses and graduated from Squadron Officer School.