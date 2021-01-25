Luke maintainers win SECDEF award

Advertisement

Leaders from the 56th and 944th Maintenance Groups, known collectively as the 1K Maintenance Group, stand behind their recently received Secretary of Defense Field-level Maintenance Award, Large Category, Jan. 22, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke AFB Maintenance Team garnered the prestigious award for its outstanding performance in maintaining 100 F-35A Lightning IIs, and 109 F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons, valued at $11.5 billion, while upholding a 97.3 percent maintenance scheduling effectiveness rate. The Total Force effort continues to play a significant role in producing the worldís greatest fighter pilots.