Luke maintainers win SECDEF award

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)
Leaders from the 56th and 944th Maintenance Groups, known collectively as the 1K Maintenance Group, stand behind their recently received Secretary of Defense Field-level Maintenance Award, Large Category, Jan. 22, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke AFB Maintenance Team garnered the prestigious award for its outstanding performance in maintaining 100 F-35A Lightning IIs, and 109 F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons, valued at $11.5 billion, while upholding a 97.3 percent maintenance scheduling effectiveness rate. The Total Force effort continues to play a significant role in producing the worldís greatest fighter pilots.

