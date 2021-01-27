Celebrating our Airmen: 944FW Junior Civilian of the Year nominees

Advertisement

The 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is built on the foundation of our outstanding Airmen.

We are proud of the diligence and commitment these Elite Reserve Citizen Airmen display and are pleased to highlight those who have been nominated for the 2020 944th FW Annual Awards.

The categories of recognition for the annual awards program include rank-based categories: Airmen (E1-E4), Non-commission Officers (E5-E6), Senior Non-commissioned Officers (E7-E9), Company Grade Officers (O1-O3), Field Grade Officers (O4-O6), Junior Civilians (GS 8 and below), and Senior Civilians (GS 9 and above). In addition, we recognize outstanding performance for positional based accomplishments for First Sergeants, Instructor Pilots, and Instructor Weapons Systems Operators.

The members below are the nominees in the Junior Civilian category. We are proud of the many accomplishments of these members and look forward to celebrating them during our virtual awards ceremony on January 30, 2020.

Junior Civilian of the Year nominees:

Viviana Chavez Arambula, 944th Fighter Wing Defense Travel Technician

In 2020, Chavez Arambula was the sole technician for the travel voucher program, supporting over 2,000 members across four states. She thoroughly and accurately reviewed over 2,700 vouchers, reducing members’ debts. Chavez Arambula reviewed more than 225 workflow rejects and communicated corrective actions to members. She volunteered to coach a young women’s volleyball team and worked on her Level 1 Financial Management Certification.

Dale Haretuku, 924th Maintenance Squadron Engine Technician

In 2020, Haretuku rebuilt six turbine engines and two compressors, securing eight engine builds with zero defects. He overhauled the engine workflow process by developing multiple action plans that saved 36 hours and increased capabilities by eight percent a year.Haretuku volunteered his time to raise awareness for children with Alopecia. He also saved a life when he responded to a vehicle accident by treating and stabilizing a veteran in distress.