AF begins water distribution after PFOS/PFOA sampling

The Air Force is providing bottled water to some homeowners and private businesses near Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., after drinking water sampling results indicated the presence of Perfluoroctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctain Sulfonate (PFOS) at levels above Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory for water.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center, in coordination with Valley Utilities Water Company, recently completed sampling of water distribution points that provide water to multiple homeowners and businesses immediately east of Luke AFB to determine the level of dissolved PFOS/PFOA compounds in drinking water. After receiving validated results from the contracted laboratory, AFCEC began distribution of bottled water to affected residents on Feb. 23.

AFCEC is planning to install a filtration system upstream of the distribution points that will address the PFOS/PFOA before it reaches users. The system should be operational in April.

Affected residents and businesses have been notified and may receive bottled water at the bottled water distribution center through March 22. The center is located at 7011 North El Mirage Road in Glendale. As specified in the notification letter, please bring a photo ID and a copy of the water bill and/or the letter received so that identity and address can be verified. The station will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For questions about water distribution, please call the hotline at 844-610-8899.

The sampling is part of the Air Force’s service-wide investigation to assess potential impact to drinking water from PFOS/PFOA. The compounds are commonly used in many industrial and consumer products, and in aqueous film-forming foam used by commercial industries and the armed services to extinguish fires.

Although the compounds are not regulated, the Air Force is taking proactive measures to ensure drinking water that might be impacted by our mission activities meets the EPA’s lifetime health advisory of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water.

“The Air Force has long roots in Glendale and Maricopa County, and we share community concerns about the potential impact of these compounds on drinking water,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander at Luke. “We are committed to maintaining the utmost transparency throughout this process as we continue to take actions that protect our communities and residents.”

For more information on the Air Force’s response to PFOS and PFOA, visit https://www.afcec.af.mil/WhatWeDo/Environment/Perfluorinated-Compounds/.