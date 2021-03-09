Air ForceNews Active shooter exercise prepares Luke first responders March 9, 2021 0 17 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron arrive on the scene of an active shooter exercise Feb. 26, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Security forces escorted the firefighters into the area in play during the exercise, which evaluated the training, readiness and capability of Luke Airmen to respond to an active shooter. Exercises ensure Airmen meet warfighting needs with a continuous drive toward more effective and efficient training. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter) Advertisement Jose Moreno, left, and Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, right, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, triage a simulated victim during an exercise Feb. 26, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Firefighters assessed the simulated victims before medical teams arrived on the scene of the exercise, which evaluated the training, readiness and capability of Luke Airmen to respond to an active shooter threat on the installation. Exercises ensure Airmen meet warfighting needs with a continuous drive toward more effective and efficient training. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter) Senior Airman Kayci Serino, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, provides medical care to a simulated victim during an active shooter exercise Feb. 26, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Exercise evaluators from the inspector general office assessed medics on the care they provided to each simulated victim during the exercise. Exercises ensure Airmen meet warfighting needs with a continuous drive toward more effective and efficient training. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter) Master Sgt. Kelly Davis, 56th Fighter Wing inspector general, gathers information from the simulated victims to further analyze and assess the first responders during an active shooter exercise Feb. 26, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Wing IG office is responsible for ensuring training requirements are met and Luke Airmen are combat-ready through evaluations and reports based on the training, readiness and capability of Luke Airmen. Exercises ensure Airmen meet warfighting needs with a continuous drive toward more effective and efficient training. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter) An Airman from the 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron provides medical care to a simulated victim during an active shooter exercise Feb. 26, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Exercise evaluators assessed the training, readiness and capability of Luke Airmen to respond to an active shooter threat on the installation. Exercises ensure Airmen meet warfighting needs with a continuous drive toward more effective and efficient training. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter) Advertisement