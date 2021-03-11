Air ForceNews Arizona Guard supports food banks in local communities March 11, 2021 0 4 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jermareya Frederick, 160th Financial Management Support Detachment, financial management technician, fills boxes with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Phoenix, March 8, 2021. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin) Advertisement Arizona Army National Guard soldiers fill boxes with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Phoenix, March 8, 2021. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin) Advertisement