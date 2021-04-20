944th FW April Warrior of the Month: Master Sergeant Abel Telles

Advertisement

Master Sgt. Abel Telles is the 944th Logistic Readiness Squadron Fuels non-commissioned officer in charge.

Telles is responsible for training and equipping fuels personnel to meet deployment readiness requirements. In addition, he ensures support is available to the 944th Fighter Wing and the 56th Fighter Wing personnel with aircraft refueling and cryogenic servicing.

His favorite part of the job is leading and developing his team. His goal is for him and his Airmen to be the most ready and effective Fuels Management Flight in the Air Force Reserve.

Telles was recognized for his efforts during the March Unit Training Assembly Camp Navajo Exercise. He assumed NCOIC duties on short notice and ensured 46 LRS Airmen were coordinated for movement. He fixed accountability issues by centralizing a squadron spreadsheet, coordinated multiple personnel changes, and fixed weekend scheduling problems. He also added training activities that significantly aided in combat skills training of LRS members.

During the exercise, Telles caught a major refueling logistics problem. The 56th FW did not receive refueling cards as expected, therefore, Telles coordinated the availability of a C300 refueling vehicle from the 56th LRS fleet. He personally drove the vehicle up to Camp Navajo, ensuring 174th Mission Support Group members were successfully bussed to training areas during the weekend.

Telles is from Santa Maria, California and is married with three children. In his civilian career he works for Airgas as an Operations Manager for an industrial gas plant. His primary duty is to ensure uninterrupted liquid cryogenics and compressed gas supply in the Arizona and Nevada market. Telles is currently completing his MBA from Arizona State University and likes to mountain bike.