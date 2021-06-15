944FW June Warrior of the Month

The 944th Fighter Wing Warrior of the Month for June 2021 is Senior Airman Corey Voelkl, 944th Security Forces Squadron fire team member.

Voelkyl is currently supporting the 56th Security Forces Squadron on active-duty orders and is responsible for providing security for the flight line as well as safe and secure entry and exit of vehicles through entry control points on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. His favorite part of the job is being active while on the job and meeting new people while performing his duties.

Voelkyl was recently recognized by the 56th SFS commander for deploying the gate runner barrier system at an entry control point which prevented an unauthorized individual from entering the installation, protecting resources and critical U.S. Air Force assets.

Additionally, Voelkyl was presented a 56th SFS patch for continuously volunteering to be placed on Military Personnel Appropriation orders to help relieve the active-duty manning shortfall. Voelkyl has quickly become a subject matter expert, mentoring his active-duty counterparts on his superior job knowledge and proper “use of force” tactics. Lastly, he volunteered his off-duty time to assist with the annual Police Week events where he led various details to include overseeing safety at numerous traffic control points for the events.

Voekyl is from Rochester, N.Y., and is married with five children.

“I enjoy spending time at home with my family and doing projects around the house,” said Voelkyl.

Voelkyl works as a special education teacher at Agua Fria High School in Avondale, Ariz., where he provides one-on-one Geometry support for students with special needs.

The Warrior of the Month program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 944th FW for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.