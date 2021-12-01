Prepare for Luke Days 2022

Luke Days, the premier air show in the Phoenix area, will be returning to the skies over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 19-20, 2022.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team will headline the free event, along with dozens of aerial acts performing throughout the two-day show. Luke Days is the first show on the Thunderbirds’ 2022 schedule.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Thunderbirds back to Luke to headline the return to Luke Days,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “After a couple of tough years tackling COVID-19, we are all looking forward to welcoming all our communities and guests to celebrate the pinnacle of aviation performance next year!”

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of Luke Days 2020. Luke AFB leaders decided against attempting to host an air show in 2021 to prioritize the safety of the community.

As the date gets closer, stay tuned to our social media accounts or website for updates on performances, appearances and more details.

Keep up to date with the latest Luke Days information, including aerial performers, static displays and other useful information by visiting https://www.luke.af.mil/Luke-Days-2022/. Information and updates will also be posted to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/luke56thFW/.