944FW February Warrior of the Month

The 944th Fighter Wing Warrior of the Month for February 2022 is Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Robbins from the 924th Maintenance Squadron, one of the fighter wing’s geographically separated unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The 944th FW is based at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Robbins is responsible for inspecting, testing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing Precision Guided Munitions.

“The core part of what we do is to keep our missiles serviceable and ready at any given time for flight line requirements,” Robbins said. “As the munitions inspector for the PGM section it is my job to verify the missiles are in a serviceable condition.”

Robbins was recognized for volunteering to undertake the vigorous process of being trained and certified as an inspector to provide continuity for home station operations. He was hand-selected to be the satellite munitions inspector for the Precision Guided Munitions section which requires a great deal of in depth knowledge and independence to work unsupervised and has conducted 264 inspections since Oct of 2021.

His leadership listed Robbins as is the ultimate team player and always the one to step up to work outside of his work center when another section has been critically manned due to COVID. He worked outside of his work center 7 times to ensure no disruption to flying operations.

“My favorite part of my job is the technical aspects,” Robbins said. “Getting into the technical data and knowing how to navigate the sections and knowing the write way not the easy way to get the job done.”

Due to his old school, by-the-book, training methodology he has trained up six active Airmen and three Reserve Citizen Airmen to be trained up as crew chiefs that far exceed their peers knowledge and abilities.

At the end of the day he is greeted by his two daughters, Annabell and Serenity, his girlfriend, Morgan, her two sons, Kaden and Gunner, and his pet snake, Dean Winchester.

Robbins hails out of Milton, N.H., and he likes to fish, hunt, video games, reading, and listening to audio books.