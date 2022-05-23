Exercise Crown Talon preps Luke Airmen for future deployments

Tech. Sgt. Esther Zamora, 56th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of career development, conducts accountability of simulated deployers outside the Installation Deployment Readiness Center as a part of Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the exercise, Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing went through a deployment line, received briefings, acquired gear, and participated in various training scenarios to prepare for future deployments.

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing provides assistance in a personnel deployment function line during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exercise familiarized Airmen with deployment lines, briefings, gear issue, and a number of other training scenarios to prepare them for future deployments.

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing dons an M50 gas mask while participating in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives course, during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Readiness exercises like Crown Talon sharpen Airmen’s combat support capabilities and optimize skills necessary for real-world contingencies.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing place stanchions with M9 chemical agent detection paper around a potential hazardous site, during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the exercise, Airmen participated in a post-attack reconnaissance sweep in which they searched for unexploded ordnances and were faced with various scenarios that simulated situations they might find in a contested environment.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing receive instructions during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives course, during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen participated in a post-attack reconnaissance sweep in which they searched for unexploded ordinances and were faced with various scenarios that simulated situations they might find in a contested environment.

Senior Airman Ein Woodson, 607th Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, reviews response procedures during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives scenario, during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing participated in exercise Crown Talon, which tested various skillsets to better prepare them for future deployments.

A U.S. Air Force chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives Airman (right) instructs Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing on proper placement of M9 chemical agent detection paper during exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Readiness exercises like Crown Talon sharpen Airmen’s combat support capabilities and optimize skills necessary for real-world contingencies.

Maj. Sean Dyson, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight commander, instructs Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing on self-aid buddy care during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives training scenario, during Exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Readiness exercises such as Crown Talon sharpen Airmen’s combat support capabilities and optimize skills necessary for real-world contingencies.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing picks up deployment mobility gear from the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron during exercise Crown Talon, May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from a multitude of career fields trained on a variety of scenarios such as processing through a personnel deployment function line, obtaining deployment gear, receiving instruction for using chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives equipment in order to prepare for future deployments.

Airman assigned to the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron issues deployment gear to Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, during exercise Crown Talon May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from a multitude of career fields trained on a variety of scenarios such as processing through a personnel deployment function line, obtaining deployment gear, receiving instruction using chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives equipment in order to prepare for future deployments.