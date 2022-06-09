Luke AFB Thunderbolt, June 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication June 2022

Hello, everyone and welcome to the June 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our front page story this month is about Airmen from the 56th Contracting Squadron joined forces with the 355th Contracting Squadron at Davis-Monthan AFB for a joint exercise to test their knowledge on day-to-day procedures under catastrophic events.

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bzip/

Here are some highlights from our June issue:

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted members of the Arizona Congressional Delegation: Page 2

Members of the 56th Medical Group continue to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts nationwide: Page 3

How Luke’s Defenders marked and celebrated National Police Week: Page 4

Summer Safety: The what, why and how: Page 6

U.S. Marines from Yuma learn about the Lightning Technician Program: Page 7

Luke hosts Exercise Crown Talon to test Airmen’s skillsets, preparing them for future deployments: Pages 8 & 9

The 9944th Fighter Wing has named its 2021 Annual Award Winners.

The 9944th Fighter Wing has named its 2021 Annual Award Winners.