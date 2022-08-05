aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – August 2022

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, learns how the 56th Security Forces Squadron is integrating the new Weapons & Tactics program into training at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 21, 2022. The 56th SFS is finding ways to innovate and accelerate change by integrating new initiatives into training at Luke AFB.
Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the August 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story this week is the 56th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony that saw Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff take over from outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080522TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lveu/

Here are some highlights from our August issue:

  • The commander and command chief for Air Education and Training Command visited the base: Page 2
  • The 57th Maintenance Group conducted a load crew competition: Page 3
  • Chaplain’s thoughts – Self-acceptance: Page 4
  • Matthew Johnson takes command of the 56th Ops Group: Page 5
  • Luke unveils the newest Heritage Jet: Pages 8 & 9
  • The 56th Civil Engineering Squadron host a team building event: Page 12

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting August 5. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

