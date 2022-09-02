Luke AFB Thunderbolt September 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the September 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt Our cover story this week is the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron taking part in an ACC operations training event.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090222TBoltDIG.pdf

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bezd/

Here are some highlights from our September issue:

The commander and command chief for Air Education and Training Command visited the base: Page 2

The 56th Fighter Wing commander hosts his first All Call: Page 2

An interview with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall after 1 year in the job: Page 3

September is Suicide Prevention Month: Page 5

944th SFS conduct life-saving training: Pages 6

Active Duty and Air National Guard Airmen train together: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting September 2.