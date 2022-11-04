aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – November 2022

by Aerotech News
Participants of the Heart Link Spouse Orientation stand in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft. The oneday class included briefings from wing leadership, a meet and greet with various First Sergeants, and a small tour of Luke AFB operations. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman David Busby)

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the November 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt Our cover story is about Heart Link – a program that increases spouse’s awareness of the Luke AFB and Air Force mission.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/110422TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/djzq/

Here are some highlights from our October issue:

  • Luke Airman makes Spark Tank quarterfinals: Page 2
  • Yoga helps raise breast cancer awareness: Page 3
  • More companies join DOD program to increase spouse employment: Page 4
  • Chaplain’s Corner – Praise vs. Encouragement: Page 5
  • Honorary Commanders inducted: Pages 6
  • Vietnam Security Police Assoc. gathers at Luke: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting November 4. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

