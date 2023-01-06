Luke AFB Thunderbolt – January 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the January 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! This is our annual Year in Review issue where we take a look back at 2023.

Highlights of the year include:

The 310 th Fight Squadron mark their 80 th anniversary

Fight Squadron mark their 80 anniversary The F-35 at Luke reaches 90,000 flight hours

Base leadership announced the cancellation of Luke Days 2022

The 56 th Fighter Wing gains a new commander

Fighter Wing gains a new commander New Honorary Commanders are inducted

Numerous exercises, both on the ground and in the air, and

Many distinguished visitors including President Joe Biden

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!