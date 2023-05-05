aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story is all about Luke going “Purple” in support of the Month of the Military Child.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/050523TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/iuhc/

Here are some highlights from our May issue:

  • Luke, along with units from Texas, execute Agile Combat Employment tactics: Page 2
  • A 56th FW pilot is the 2,000th F-35 Lightning II pilot trained at Luke: Page 3
  • Luke marks Holocaust Memorial Day: Page 5, and
  • Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting May 5. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

