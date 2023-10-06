aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – October 2023

by Aerotech News
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – October 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the October 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story – Luke AFB hosts University of Arizona AFROTC cadets.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/100623TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zqaf/

Here are some highlights from our October issue:

  • Luke celebrates the Air Force’s birthday: Page 2
  • Operation KIDS helps military kids understand deployments: Page 3
  • Fallen are honored at 9/11 Tower Challenge: Page 5
  • EOD team hosts Road RAPTER exercise: Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting October 6. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

More Stories

National Guard photograph by Brian A. Barbour
Arizona National Guard, Oman Strengthen...
 By Capt. Erin Hannigan Arizona National Guard
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Luke Host West Valley JROTC...
 By Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC tours...
 By Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove Luke AFB, Ariz.
Luke AFB marks AF anniversary...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit