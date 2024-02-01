aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – February 2024

by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the February 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story features the U.S. Air Force F-35 II and the F-16 Flying Falcons flying in formation over the wild blue yonder.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/020224TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ayrf/

Here are some highlights from our February issue:

  • Luke Days 2024: Page 2
  • Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Page 3
  • Hiring Our Heroes event: Page 6
  • Purple Star Gains Traction: Page 12

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting February 2. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

