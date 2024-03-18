Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Luke Days 2024 Air Show Edition March 23 – 24, 2024

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Welcome to Luke Days 2024! In this souvenir air show edition of Thunderbolt, you have everything you need for a spectacular time of thrills and fun on Saturday the 23rd & Sunday the 24th. Inside you will find a feature on U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, a flightline map, a list of static displays, bios of the civilian performers, STEM City and beautiful full color photos.

Other highlights include:

Commander’s Message: Page 2

General Information: Page 3

Pride in the Sky: Page 4

Featured Demonstration: Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/032224LukeASDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/daxr/

