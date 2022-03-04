aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

432nd Wing announces 2022 annual award winners

by Aerotech News & Review

On Feb. 25, 2022, the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing named, honored, and celebrated the 2022 Annual Award Winners.

The winners are:

Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Alyssa, 432nd MXS

NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Danielle, 432nd MXS

SNCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Mike, 15th ATKS

Flight Chief of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Hannah, 30th RS

Enlisted Instructor of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Zakerry , 489th TKS

First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. David, 432nd MXS

Junior Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Megan, 732nd OSS

Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Gregory, 432nd WSA

Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Teresa, 25th ATKG

Officer Instructor of the Year
Capt. Geno, 30th RS

Squadron of the Year
432nd Maintenance Squadron

Category I Civilian of the Year
Mr. Paul, 432nd SFS

Category II Civilian of the Year
Mrs. Barbara, 432nd SPTS

Category III Civilian of the Year
Mr. Richard, 432nd SPTS

Key Spouse of the Year
Mrs. Tracey, 867th ATKS

