432nd Wing announces 2022 annual award winners

On Feb. 25, 2022, the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing named, honored, and celebrated the 2022 Annual Award Winners.
The winners are:
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Alyssa, 432nd MXS
NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Danielle, 432nd MXS
SNCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Mike, 15th ATKS
Flight Chief of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Hannah, 30th RS
Enlisted Instructor of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Zakerry , 489th TKS
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. David, 432nd MXS
Junior Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Megan, 732nd OSS
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Gregory, 432nd WSA
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Teresa, 25th ATKG
Officer Instructor of the Year
Capt. Geno, 30th RS
Squadron of the Year
432nd Maintenance Squadron
Category I Civilian of the Year
Mr. Paul, 432nd SFS
Category II Civilian of the Year
Mrs. Barbara, 432nd SPTS
Category III Civilian of the Year
Mr. Richard, 432nd SPTS
Key Spouse of the Year
Mrs. Tracey, 867th ATKS