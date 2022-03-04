432nd Wing announces 2022 annual award winners

On Feb. 25, 2022, the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing named, honored, and celebrated the 2022 Annual Award Winners.

The winners are:

Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Alyssa, 432nd MXS

NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Danielle, 432nd MXS

SNCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Mike, 15th ATKS

Flight Chief of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Hannah, 30th RS

Enlisted Instructor of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Zakerry , 489th TKS

First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. David, 432nd MXS

Junior Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Megan, 732nd OSS

Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Gregory, 432nd WSA

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Teresa, 25th ATKG

Officer Instructor of the Year

Capt. Geno, 30th RS

Squadron of the Year

432nd Maintenance Squadron

Category I Civilian of the Year

Mr. Paul, 432nd SFS

Category II Civilian of the Year

Mrs. Barbara, 432nd SPTS

Category III Civilian of the Year

Mr. Richard, 432nd SPTS

Key Spouse of the Year

Mrs. Tracey, 867th ATKS