The Red Flag 24-2: 1,500 Participants Welcomed By Nellis AFB For Fantastic Event

Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, welcomed more than 1,500 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force for Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 March 10-23.

Red Flag is a large-force exercise during which the 414th Combat Training Squadron designs complex scenarios designed to elevate air combat skills for the 15 participating units’ diverse set of aircraft, including the RNLAF’s F-35 Lightning II.

“Red Flag-Nellis is a pivotal exercise for fostering F-35 interoperability on an international scale,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “It forges bonds and strategies for seamless cooperation among our diverse airframes, emphasizing the importance of interoperability in modern warfare.”

Recently, an increasing number of European nations have begun adding F-35s to its force. By 2030, more than 600 F-35s are expected to be operational in the region. NATO countries including Finland, Switzerland, Germany and Czechia have committed to purchasing the fifth-generation fighter.

“The F-35 has been one of the most effective integration tools for NATO since the end of the Cold War,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe commander. “We have U.S. and non-U.S. personnel flying the same jet and passing tactical data over advanced datalinks on a monthly, if not daily basis. “

Hecker continued to iterate fifth-generation integration in Europe plays a crucial role in building a credible and robust deterrent posture. The objective is for any F-35, regardless of the owning nation, to land at any F-35 base to refuel, repair, rearm and return to the fight.

Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 introduced complex target areas, camouflage techniques and realistic scenarios focused on the European theater. The 64th, 65th, and 706th Aggressor Squadrons refine threat replication with advanced advisory air capabilities, intensifying training in contested environments.

The 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, served as the core wing for this iteration of Red Flag. Both, F-35 and F-15 aircraft, will participate as blue forces. The 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, brought F-16 Top Aces, a private ADAIR service contractor, to provide adversary support.