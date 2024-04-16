aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
The Red Flag 24-2: 1,500 Participants Welcomed By Nellis AFB For Fantastic Event

by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings | 57th Wing Public Affairs
A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II sits on the flightline during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2024. The integration of the F-35 brings unprecedented capabilities including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion and network connectivity which are crucial in maintaining air superiority and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, welcomed more than 1,500 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force for Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 March 10-23.

Red Flag is a large-force exercise during which the 414th Combat Training Squadron designs complex scenarios designed to elevate air combat skills for the 15 participating units’ diverse set of aircraft, including the RNLAF’s F-35 Lightning II.   

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)

“Red Flag-Nellis is a pivotal exercise for fostering F-35 interoperability on an international scale,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “It forges bonds and strategies for seamless cooperation among our diverse airframes, emphasizing the importance of interoperability in modern warfare.”

Recently, an increasing number of European nations have begun adding F-35s to its force. By 2030, more than 600 F-35s are expected to be operational in the region. NATO countries including Finland, Switzerland, Germany and Czechia have committed to purchasing the fifth-generation fighter.

“The F-35 has been one of the most effective integration tools for NATO since the end of the Cold War,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe commander. “We have U.S. and non-U.S. personnel flying the same jet and passing tactical data over advanced datalinks on a monthly, if not daily basis. “

Hecker continued to iterate fifth-generation integration in Europe plays a crucial role in building a credible and robust deterrent posture. The objective is for any F-35, regardless of the owning nation, to land at any F-35 base to refuel, repair, rearm and return to the fight.

Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 introduced complex target areas, camouflage techniques and realistic scenarios focused on the European theater. The 64th, 65th, and 706th Aggressor Squadrons refine threat replication with advanced advisory air capabilities, intensifying training in contested environments.

The 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, served as the core wing for this iteration of Red Flag. Both, F-35 and F-15 aircraft, will participate as blue forces. The 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, brought F-16 Top Aces, a private ADAIR service contractor, to provide adversary support.

Major Nathan Persons, left, and Capt. Annie Braun, Weapon Systems Officer, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, depart an F-15E Strike Eagle after finishing a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 18, 2024. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
Staff Sgt Cody VanNurden, a crew chief assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks of an F-16C Fighting Falcon prior to a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 13, 2024. Red Flag is an opportunity to increase our cooperation, collaboration and interoperability to deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
From left, U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnancemen Ivania Gomez-Diaz, Melani Nunez and Kelvin Fells, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, download an advanced anti-radiation guided missile during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2024. Exercise participants conducted a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counterair interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Garcia, a Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323 fixed wing aircraft head plane captain, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, California, communicates with a pilot before the launch of an F/A-18C Hornet during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 11, 2024. Exercise participants conducted a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
