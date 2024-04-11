aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
New ACC commander, command chief pay first visit to Creech

by 432nd Wing | Public Affairs Staff 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, are shown a portable air control station by Senior Airman Joseph Halsey and Airman 1st Class Anika Manabat, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeymen, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2024. Wilsbach and Wolfe saw its role in enhancing the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s operational agility and responsiveness.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4.

After taking command of ACC on Feb. 29, Wilsbach, along with Wolfe, visited Creech AFB to see the home of the remotely piloted aircraft enterprise, which supports a worldwide, 24/7/365 mission.

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Baker, 432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron director of operations discusses his squadron’s mission with Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2024. The squadron provides MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft satellite communications support.

The mission consists of conducting persistent attack and reconnaissance, airstrikes, close air support, search and rescue, and support to civil authority missions for multiple combatant commands.

“It’s great to visit Creech and put a face to the accomplishments the wing is constantly pushing out and to see how they’re innovating ways to employ the MQ-9 in Great Power Competition,” said Wilsbach. “I am impressed with everything the Hunters are doing.”

The 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing is testing and implementing new tactics, techniques and procedures to employ the MQ-9 in Great Power Competition. These new methods allow RPAs to move more ﬂuidly across theaters, making them more agile.

“It was an honor to host General Wilsbach and Chief Wolfe and showcase how our Airmen are shaping the future,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Instead of reacting to a future threat, we’re taking proactive steps to prevent it. We’re tackling all ﬁve threats outlined in the National Defense Strategy, and our constant presence and intelligence gathering serve as a powerful deterrent.”

The 432nd Wing, as the only stateside Air Expeditionary Wing, is at the forefront of the Air Force’s persistent attack and reconnaissance combat mission to support multiple combatant commands, and joint and combined force commandersin numerous areas of responsibility around the world.

Throughout 2023, the wing commanded combat lines that generated over 8,579 sorties, 222,000 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance hours, in support of European Command, Africa Command, Indo-Paciﬁc Command and Central Command.

The 432nd Wing’s accomplishments in 2023 earned the Meritorious Unit Award and the Air Force Historical Foundation’s James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award.

U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi ACC commander U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach; Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing ccommander, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Cory L. Shipp, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, walk on the flight line at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2024. The ACC command team visited Creech to hear from wing leadership and Airmen and see the Hunters’ mission firsthand.

