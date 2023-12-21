aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
The 509th Weapons Squadron partners with 92nd Operations Group to support WSINT course

by Senior Airman Haiden Morris | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Senior Airman Tyler Roche, a crew chief assigned to the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, services a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Weapons Integration course over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Dec. 12, 2023. Air refueling crews assigned to the 92nd, 93rd and 97th Air Refueling Squadrons at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., participated in the WSINT course to enhance interoperability with a variety of aircraft and demonstrate how Air Mobility Command’s air refueling capabilities enhance global reach for all Department of Defense air operations. WSINT is a series of complex, large-force employment missions that serve as the capstone portion of Weapons School classes, which take place twice a year at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. WSINT students plan and execute every aspect of air, space and cyber combat operations, with joint force components converging over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

Air refueling professionals assigned to the 92nd, 93rd, and 97th Air Refueling Squadrons and the 509th Weapons Squadron, all based at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., participated in the Weapons School Integration course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 26-Dec. 13, 2023.

WSINT is a series of complex, large-force employment missions that serve as the capstone portion of U.S. Air Force Weapons School classes, which take place twice a year.

Senior Airman Brielle Springer, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle during the Weapons Integration capstone over Nevada, Dec. 12, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

The course consisted of 21 weapons schools coming together to train across the Nevada Test and Training Range and over 15,000 square miles of air space.

“Over three weeks, students plan, execute, and debrief large force missions ranging from counter-land to defensive counter-air,” said Capt. Blake Kidd, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 93rd ARS and a weapons school graduate. “The students learn from each other and the instructors as they train to the pacing threat, and upon graduation, all new weapons officers and weapons instructors are charged with training and leading their communities to ensure readiness for any future fight.”

Before they can graduate, weapons school students are required to undergo six months of training, log over 400 flight hours, and complete 15 flying missions and multiple ground missions. Following that, students complete the three-week WSINT where they plan and execute every aspect of air, space and cyber combat operations, with joint force components converging over the Nevada Test and Training Range and other air spaces.

“Weapon School students go through core academics run by the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base,” said Kidd. “The 509th Weapons Squadron handles tanker-specific Mission Design Series specific academics, flying missions and ground missions which test and improve students’ ability to make and communicate a plan for a very complex problem set in a very limited period of time.”

Kidd also noted how strong partnerships between Airmen assigned to the 509th WPS and tanker units like the 92nd OG improve the effectiveness of WSINT.

“Guest crews provided by the OG and other tanker bases allow better training to occur,” said Kidd. “The volume of tanker sorties required to make the WSINT vulnerability windows happen is high, so guests help facilitate that.”

An F-15E Strike Eagle approaches to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing during the Weapons Integration course over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Dec. 12, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

Throughout the course, the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron alone provided over 165,600 pounds of jet fuel to multiple air frames including F-15E Strike Eagles, F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-22 Raptors, and F-35A Lightning IIs.

Senior Airman David Trulson, left, and Senior Airman Brielle Springer, in-flight refueling specialists assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, prepare for takeoff during the Weapons Integration course over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Dec. 12, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

“Our job is to make sure that aircraft can stay in the air and in the fight for as long as possible,” said Senior Airman David Trulson, an inflight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron. “On a typical day for a boom operator, we are used to two or three receivers, but WSINT forced us to adapt to multiple stacks of fighters coming one after another for aerial refueling.”

Trulson added that WSINT provided the 92nd Operations Group real-world scenario training with weapons school students who demonstrated the vast skillset they gained while undergoing their assigned courses.

“Being prepared and able to come together with our counterparts for [any] future threat is what this exercise is about,” he explained. “This is a good example of how we are staying ready and pushing our capabilities to a new level.”

Fairchild supporting exercises like these ensures that Airmen across the Air Force are trained to apply appropriate tactics to possible pacing threats, and ensure they are ready for tomorrow’s fight anytime, anywhere.

An F-15E Strike Eagle approaches to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing during the Weapons Integration course over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Dec. 12, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
