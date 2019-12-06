Veterans Day 5k challenges runners with obstacles

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Dozens of runners and walkers participated in the Veteran’s 5K at Fort Irwin on Nov. 9. The run was sponsored by AAFES and the Family and MWR and honored military veterans. The FMWR hosts monthly 5K runs and walks but this one also incorporated obstacles along the way, including paintball target shooting with Outdoor Rec, a body weight exercise challenge and potato sack jumps.

All runners received a prize but medals were also awarded to the top, three men and women who finished.

Male:

• 1st Place: Markell Oinkett

• 2nd Place: Derrick Bishop

• 3rd Place: Joseph Winterind

Female:

• 1st Place: Tracyann Kingland

• 2nd Place: Jessica Allen

• 3rd Place: Angela Unell

Youth:

• 9-11 years old: Eric Lyons

• 6 – 8 years old: Jacob Huffman

• 5 years old: Alexander Simmons