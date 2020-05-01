Online chapel services, window egg hunts mark Easter at Fort Irwin

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The threat of the coronavirus/COVID-19 led many at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin to celebrate the Easter holiday in a much different way than they ever have before.

The Center Chapel held virtual church services with post Chaplain (Col.) Daniel Oh, a praise and worship team and fellow chaplains to assist in the coordination and message.

Within the community, social distancing Easter Egg Hunts were held by way of “window hunting.” Many families colored and painted colorful egg crafts to hang in their windows and on their homes, for children to hunt for and find.

There were also several acts of kindness. Anonymous neighbors dropped off Easter Egg Baskets and colored chalk on porches, to keep children in the holiday spirit.