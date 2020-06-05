K “Killer” Troop honors fallen troopers

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Troopers of K Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a physical training event from 19-21 May 2020.

The workout was devised by U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Genusis Ruiz, K Troop, 2/11, to honor the 16 fallen Troopers who gave the ultimate sacrifice on May 21, 1967 during the Suoi Cat ambush in Vietnam, which proved to be one of the bloodiest days for the regiment. It was decided that the three days leading up to the 21st of May was the perfect time to conduct the event to honor those who gave their all while fighting for our great nation.

The regiment would like to recognize Spc. William Centers, Sgt. Eugene Dickinson, Pvt. Jerry Houser, Spc. Toler L. Hutchins, Jr., Spc. Phillip E. Ireland, Staff Sgt. James A. Jackson, Spc. Alfred Lee, Spc. Henry D. McInnis, Spc. James D. McWhorter, Spc. Anthony W. Royball, Pfc. Rodolfo Saenz, Spc. William C. Stanley, Spc. James T. Steighner, Spc. Dwight E. Timberlake, Spc. Larry A. Williamson, and Sgt. Walter S. Simpson, the 16 fallen Troopers from the Suoi Cat ambush.

During the time of the attack, the Troopers were doing a resupply mission along National Route 1 and Interprovincial Route 2 when the brutal ambush of Suoi Cat was prosecuted by the Viet Cong.

To pay tribute and honor those Troopers, while adhering to the COVID-19 counter measures, each Trooper in today’s K troop went through the rigorous workout event in buddy teams; one of the two Troopers started at the top of the list of workouts and the other started at the end of the list of workouts.

The time of each Trooper and their battle buddy was recorded during this event to determine a winner both individually and as a team. This workout was given the name “Dirty 30” as each of the 16 exercises were completed in 3 or 30 repetitions, or 30 meters.

The winner of this event as a platoon was 2nd platoon, and the best team was Spc. Jayssel Perdue and Spc. Daniel Ray.