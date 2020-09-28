FORSCOM commander visits 1ID HQ at NTC

General Michael X. Garrett, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks with Major General Douglas A. Sims about the 1st Infantry Division's success during the first ever divisional rotation to the National Training Center, September 23, at Fort Irwin, California. The divisional NTC rotation enables the Army to train higher echelon headquarters in a challenging enivornment, achieving a higher level of readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
General Michael X. Garrett, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, is briefed by 1st Infantry Division Soldiers about the work they have accomplished during the first division rotation to the National Training Center, September 23, at Fort Irwin, California. NTC will prepare 1st ID to deploy, fight and win against a peer/near-peer threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
General Michael X. Garrett, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, has his temperature taken in accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions while visiting the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters at the National Training Center, September 23, at Fort Irwin, California. Identifying COVID-19’s signs and symptoms and encouraging reporting allows us to quickly identify, isolate and care for positive cases and quarantine first degree contacts.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
General Michael X. Garrett, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, recognizes 1st Lieutenant Martinez for her hard work during the first ever divisional rotation to NTC, September 23, at Fort Irwin, California. Deploying to Fort Irwin and operating in austere conditions identifies friction points and challenges assumptions in a way that cannot be replicated by home station training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)