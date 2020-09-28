FORSCOM commander visits 1ID HQ at NTC

Advertisement

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks with Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims about the 1st Infantry Division’s success during the first ever divisional rotation to the National Training Center, Sept. 23, 2020, at Fort Irwin, Calif. The divisional NTC rotation enables the Army to train higher echelon headquarters in a challenging environment, achieving a higher level of readiness.