High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – October 2020

Advertisement

Welcome to the October 2020 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cnev/

Denzel Washington greets the troops at Fort Irwin : page 1

COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease: page 1

Silver Valley School District hosts weekly Facebook Live updates: page 2

Outdoor movies, more events on post: page 4

Legal options offered to tenants at quarterly Housing Town Hall: page 8

Cub Scouts still thrive on post during COVID-19: page 11

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc

Fort Irwin National Training Center, NTC, Blackhorse, Silver Valley Unified School District