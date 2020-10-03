Distinguished Visitors at NTC

Advertisement

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin welcomed U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Martin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, and Honorable James McPherson, Under Secretary of the Army on Sept. 20. During the visit, Martin and McPherson examined the training capabilities the NTC brings into action against the Rotational Training Unit and visited Weed Army Community Hospital.

Martin, who served as the commanding general for NTC from 2015 to 2016, said he remembered when the hospital was being built.

“I always want to visit the hospital because that’s direct support for our soldiers and their families and that’s the most important thing we do,” McPherson said.